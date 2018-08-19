What’s up, SWFL?

Welcome, Eagles!

Fall semester is a few hours away.Â Here are some of the main events happening this week.

WEEKS OF WELCOME

Where: Library Lawn

When:Â 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Aug. 26

Kind: Party/ on-campus celebration

VISUAL LANGUAGE EXHIBITION – The Nature of Typography and Literature

Link:Â https://www.fgcu.edu/ artgalleries/currentseason/ visuallanguage.aspx

Where: ArtLab Gallery

When:Â 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Sep. 20

Kind: Expo

EAGLE REVOLUTION – FGCUâ€™s Athletics official start of the new year.

Where: Alico Arena (canâ€™t miss it)

When:Â 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20

Kind: Party

REXPO – Campus Rec Event

Link:Â https://www.facebook.com/ FGCUCampusRecreation/

Where: Library Lawn/Veteranâ€™s Pavilion

When:Â 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,Â Aug. 21

Kind: Party

Go Eagles!