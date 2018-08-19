Select Page

What’s up, SWFL?

Welcome, Eagles!

Fall semester is a few hours away.Â Here are some of the main events happening this week.

WEEKS OF WELCOME

Where: Library Lawn

When:Â 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Aug. 26

Kind: Party/ on-campus celebration

VISUAL LANGUAGE EXHIBITION – The Nature of Typography and Literature

Link:Â https://www.fgcu.edu/artgalleries/currentseason/visuallanguage.aspx

Where: ArtLab Gallery

When:Â 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Sep. 20

Kind: Expo

EAGLE REVOLUTION – FGCUâ€™s Athletics official start of the new year.

Where: Alico Arena (canâ€™t miss it)

When:Â 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20

Kind: Party

REXPO – Campus Rec Event

Link:Â https://www.facebook.com/FGCUCampusRecreation/

Where: Library Lawn/Veteranâ€™s Pavilion

When:Â 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,Â Aug. 21

Kind: Party

Be sure to check out the entertainment section, both online and in print, to be on par of the coolest events not only on campus but around Naples and Fort Myers as well.

Go Eagles!

