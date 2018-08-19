What’s up, SWFL?
Welcome, Eagles!
Fall semester is a few hours away.Â Here are some of the main events happening this week.
WEEKS OF WELCOME
Where: Library Lawn
When:Â 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Aug. 26
Kind: Party/ on-campus celebration
VISUAL LANGUAGE EXHIBITION – The Nature of Typography and Literature
Where: ArtLab Gallery
Where: ArtLab Gallery
When:Â 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Â Aug. 20 to Sep. 20
Kind: Expo
EAGLE REVOLUTION – FGCUâ€™s Athletics official start of the new year.
Where: Alico Arena (canâ€™t miss it)
When:Â 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,Â Aug. 20
Kind: Party
REXPO – Campus Rec Event
Where: Library Lawn/Veteranâ€™s Pavilion
Where: Library Lawn/Veteranâ€™s Pavilion
When:Â 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,Â Aug. 21
Kind: Party
Be sure to check out the entertainment section, both online and in print, to be on par of the coolest events not only on campus but around Naples and Fort Myers as well.
Go Eagles!