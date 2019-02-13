SWFL couple opens new ‘rage room’

By Leah Sankey

Assistant Opinion Editor

@fgcuEagleNews

A SWFL couple has opened the area’s very first rage room, Just One of Those Dayz, a place where you can destroy things without consequence.

Jesse and Angela Ziegler had the idea to open a rage room in Fort Myers after years of Jesse struggling with PTSD. He was a marine in the gulf war.

“I remember going to the VA and trying to set an appointment for November,” said Jesse. “I was struggling mentally. The soonest that they could get me in was March. All that they could do was give me medication. It was frustrating and I needed an outlet.”

That outlet eventually became Jesse and Angela Ziegler’s business.

Guests can destroy anything from glass bottles, old vacuums, computer monitors to car hoods. They can also choose to bring their own items to obliterate.

“It was a complete blast,” said Ryan Ogan, a SWFL local. “Anytime you can go and break things and not have to clean up after yourself is a great time.”

Guests can choose between one of two rage rooms at Just One of Those Dayz. There is a smaller room for 1-2 people and a larger room for groups of up to 5. Both rooms are equipped with Bluetooth sound systems that blast the guest’s choice of music. The couple said that most people seem to play hard rock while they smash away their negative feelings.

Themed rooms can be provided upon request – such as a ‘divorce room.’ Smashing tools and safety gear are provided.

“People leave here with a smile on their face,” said Angela. “It’s a release.”