Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

After suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23 on a flight from London to Los Angeles, actress Carrie Fisher has passed away at age 60.

Fisher was hospitalized at UCLA immediately after landing and was said to be in stable condition by family members, however, remained in intensive care until passing away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.



People magazine published a statement confirming her death from family spokesperson Simon Halls, who wrote on behalf of her family, “She was loved by the world, and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise. She was also in popular movies such as “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Blues Brothers.”

No further information has been released at this time.