Alligator found in FGCU students’ dorm room

FGCU students took a picture of a gator in their Palmetto Hall dorm room and posted it on Snapchat on Saturday, April 1. The post spread quickly across campus and eventually ended up in UPDs possession.

According to the incident report, when UPD was advised of the gator, it wasn’t in the dorm room anymore and was possibly in a student’s trunk.

UPD requested Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called on the scene to handle the issue.

“I don’t know for sure, based on the UPD report, if the alligator was dead when it was taken to the student room on campus,” FGCU spokesperson Susan Evans said.

Eagle News has contacted FWC for more information on whether or not the alligator was dead, but hasn’t received an answer.

When FWC first contacted the three students involved, the students first lied about what, where and how the alligator was in the dorm room. After discussing the matter further, the students told the truth, and the FWC officer issued three written warnings for possession of an alligator.

There are signs posted around campus explaining that FGCU’s campus is shared with wildlife and that “they have a natural fear of man but may lose that fear, especially if they are fed. When this happens, alligators can be dangerous. For this reason it is against the university and state law to feed or molest or entice alligators in any way.”

According to the FWC website, when an alligator is believed to pose a threat to people, it will be considered a nuisance alligator and it will be removed.

“We expect everyone at FGCU to respect wildlife as an important part of the campus ecosystem, and to follow all state and federal laws, as well as university rules, regarding the protection of animals,” Evans said.