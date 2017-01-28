Alumni Association accepting board of directors applications

FGCU graduates seeking to assist the Alumni Association’s goals and continue their work on campus are invited to apply to become a member of the association’s board of directors.

The board’s nominating committee will be accepting applications for the 2017-19 term now through Friday, March 17.

Director of Alumni Relations Kimberly Wallace said that the board is accepting applications because some current members’ terms are up.

“We actually look for new members every year,” Wallace said. “Our board of governors is a two-year term.”

On average, the board receives about 20 applications during every application cycle.

“It depends on how many spots are available that year,” Wallace said.

According to a press release, preferred candidates are graduates who are actively involved with the university, members of “Forever an Eagle,” the Alumni Association’s lifetime membership option, individuals who are “distinguished in their personal and professional lives,” and those who are committed to advancing the university’s and the association’s goals.

Wallace said that her and her staff are also looking for individuals who will help get alumni to continue to stay connected to their alma mater.

“They really are our advocates for the university at a community level,” Wallace said.

For more information, contact Wallace at 239-590-1087.