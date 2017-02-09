Alumni Whitney Knight signs with Atlanta Dream

FGCU women’s basketball alumni Whitney Knight is back on the court with the Atlanta Dream.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, The team announced that Knight signed a training camp contract.

Knight made FGCU history as the first women’s basketball player to be drafted by the WNBA when she was selected 15th overall by the L.A. Sparks. She was the seventh player from the ASUN Conference in the history of the WNBA.

After appearing in only seven games, the Los Angeles Sparks released Knight at the end of August 2016. The 6-foot-3-inches guard then ended the season with the San Antonio Spurs before singing with Sparta&K Moscoa Region Vidnoji, which plays in Russia’s Premier League, as well as FIBA’s EuroCup.

During Knight’s five years with FGCU, which included a redshirt year due to an ACL injury, she was ASUN Player of the Year twice, had three consecutive First Team All-Conference honors and as a senior, she was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention.

During her 2014-15 season, Knight led the Eagles to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the nation’s only player to lead conference in blocked shots and three-pointers.

The North Carolina native finished her FGCU career with 1,574 points and 735 rebounds, placing her second in the FGCU all-time records. Knight is also ranked second in field goals made (523), three-pointers made (294) and steals (206). These numbers left her to stand as one of the most decorated and most-well rounded athletes in the program.

“We’re really excited for Whitney,” head coach Karl Smesko said to FGCU Athletics. “I know she’s eager to show how much she’s improved and it’s great to see her back in WNBA.”

The Atlanta Dream starts its 10th season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, May 13.