An FGCU student is reported missing, according to a UPD report.

Christopher Jarell Woodard, 23, was last seen on Friday, August 25 at about 7 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since, according to an email sent out to students Sunday afternoon by UPD Chief of Police, Steven Moore.

Police say Woodard has a Capricorn tattoo on his right shoulder and was last seen driving a silver 2001 Honda Accord with the Florida tag #N554RW.

If anyone sees or hears from Woodard, they are encouraged to contact Detective J. Anderson at [email protected] or call (239) 590-1956