BBQ on Library Lawn
The overcast sky and cool weather didn’t keep students away from the FGCU Programming Board’s annual Welcome Back Barbeque on the Library Lawn. Spread across the freshly sodded grass was a mechanical bull riding machine, a table with baked goods free to passers by and a barbeque on the Veteran’s Pavilion.
“I’ve been coming to this event for some time,” said Way Too Tall Torrie, the stage name of a balloon artist/stilt-walker at the event, as she twisted two balloons into a lady bug for a student. “It’s always so much fun. It’s one of my favorite events to come to.”
The Welcome Back Barbeque is the first in a series of events to welcome new and old students back to campus for the spring semester.
Later on in January, the Programming Board will screen a movie and host a casino night. Events will continue to take place throughout the spring semester.