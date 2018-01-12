Advertisement

BBQ on Library Lawn

By | Jan 12, 2018 | | 0 |

The overcast sky and cool weather didn’t keep students away from the FGCU Programming Board’s annual Welcome Back Barbeque on the Library Lawn. Spread across the freshly sodded grass was a mechanical bull riding machine, a table with baked goods free to passers by and a barbeque on the Veteran’s Pavilion.

“I’ve been coming to this event for some time,” said Way Too Tall Torrie, the stage name of a balloon artist/stilt-walker at the event, as she twisted two balloons into a lady bug for a student. “It’s always so much fun. It’s one of my favorite events to come to.”

The Welcome Back Barbeque is the first in a series of events to welcome new and old students back to campus for the spring semester.

Later on in January, the Programming Board will screen a movie and host a casino night. Events will continue to take place throughout the spring semester.

Caylee Weintraub

