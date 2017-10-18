Select Page

Bower School of Music professor investigated for misconduct

FGCU professor at the Bower School of Music and The Arts, Rod M. Chesnutt, resigned from his position as associate professor of music and head of instrumental studies last week amid a nearly two-month misconduct investigation, according to The News-Press.

Chesnutt had been working at FGCU since 2006 and was responsible for sending the Wind Orchestra to perform at Carnegie Hall.

According to FGCU’s official website, Chesnutt holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University, a master’s degree in trombone performance from Arkansas State University, and a Ph.D. in music education from Florida State University.

Chesnutt has also presented scholarly research at nation and international conventions and has had articles published at the Journal of Band Research.

“After much thought and conversations with my physicians, I am resigning my position at FGCU effective Friday, Oct. 13, 2017,” Chesnutt wrote in the email.

Chesnutt has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 25, when school officials said they had received tips about alleged “unethical and unprofessional behavior,” The News- Press said.

In a letter obtained by The News-Press, Chesnutt met to speak with Provost Ron Toll about the alleged misconduct, to which Chesnutt admitted to.

According to The News- Press, the extent or the details of the misconduct have not been divulged in letters or email exchanges with Chesnutt.

