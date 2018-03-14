Brother of FGCU’s Kappa Sigma passes away

A brother of FGCU’s Kappa Sigma fraternity passed away over spring break on Saturday, March 10.

Hunter Migedt, 22, passed away in his sleep from a health issue, according to a Facebook post by Mindy Migedt, Hunter’s sister.

Migedt was admitted to FGCU in 2014, where he pursued a major in management in the Lutgert College of Business, according to university spokeswoman Susan Evans.

He also served as vice president for the lacrosse club and was a member of Student Government.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student Hunter Migedt,” Evans said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Hunter’s family, friends, and FGCU fraternity brothers as they mourn his loss.”

Migedt enjoyed golf, paddle boarding, fishing, lacrosse, sport shooting and prairie dog hunting with his uncles, according to an obituary published by Rieth Rohrer Ehret funeral homes.

Additionally, he ran as senatorial candidate under the Action Party for the Student Government Elections. Migedt gave all his energy and had “creative ideas and insight” during the Student Government elections, according to Alexandra Sao former Action Party candidate.

“He was an absolute pleasure to work with and become friends with,” Sao said. “The Action Party has remained tight knit and we miss him deeply. He was and always will be a vital member of the Action family.”