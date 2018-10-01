Career & Internship Expo to be held Wednesday

The Career Development Services will hold the Fall 2018 Career & Internship Expo this Wednesday, October 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cohen Center Ballroom.

“Over 70 employers will be here to recruit students for internships, and career opportunities. A complete list of the participating employers may be found on Eagle Career Link. (Once logged into your profile, select “Events” and “Career Fairs”.) Or stop by the Career Office for a list of employers and open positions.”

The CDS reminds that business casual/professional attire is requested for this event, and to bring your resumes.

This event qualifies as a Soar in 4 Recruitment Event.

Drop-In Advising – October 2, 1-5 pm in Career Services (Cohen)

Career Prep Workshop – October 2, 4-5 pm Career Services Office

For more information, contact FGCU Career Services at 239-590-7946 or careercenter@fgcu.edu