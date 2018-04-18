Advertisement

Double murder suspect Lois Riess flees Lee County

By | Apr 18, 2018 | | 0 |

(Photo courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office via AP Exchange)

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lois Riess, 56, after naming her a primary suspect in the murder investigations of David Riess and Pamela Hutchinson.

Riess allegedly murdered her husband, David Riess, at the end of March in their home in Blooming Springs, Minnesota. Riess then fled the state, driving south until she reached Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where she is suspected of murdering 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson on April 9.

Lee County Police believe Riess murdered Hutchinson because of their similar features. Authorities believe Riess befriended Hutchinson before killing her and assuming her identity.

Lee County authorities have footage of the two women having lunch together at Smokin’ Oyster Brewery shortly before the murder.

In addition to murdering Hutchinson, Riess is also suspected of stealing Hutchinson’s credit cards, ID, and car, leading police to believe that Riess targeted Hutchinson as part of a premeditated murder plot.

As of Saturday, April 14, Riess is believed to have fled towards Corpus Christi, Texas. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riess is believed to be traveling in Hutchinson’s white 2005 Acura TL with the Florida tag Y37TAA.

A Facebook post from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that Riess is “armed and dangerous.”

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told NBC that Riess is a “stone cold killer” who “may kill again.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of Riess on Twitter and urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Caylee Weintraub

