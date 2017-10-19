Select Page

Eagle Radio Celebrates first “birthday”

By | Oct 19, 2017 | | 0 |

A white cake with green and blue sprinkles marked the off cial celebration of Eagle Radio’s first birthday.

Eagle Radio is affiliated with Eagle News under the Eagle Media umbrella, and was originally founded by Daniel Stallings and Marla Phidd. Eagle Radio did not actually begin until last year, around October.

Since its inception, Eagle Radio has developed four shows, like Outta Bounds and

Unfiltered, with two more shows on in the works.

“I’m really excited,” Journalism major and Mark Pierre said. “I know this is something that they (Eagle Radio) we’re trying to bring to campus for a really long time and even took a while to get going, so once it got going I got on board immediately.”

Pierre says he has made it a personal mission to help Eagle Radio gain more recognition Eagle Radio boasts about 30 staff members who work on sound, hosting and producing. “I’m excited that I was able to help start such a necessary organization on campus and I can’t wait to see how it flourishes in the future,” General manager of Eagle Radio Simone Nelzi said.

Alexandra Figares

