Advertisement

Select Page

EagleLAN will take over Alico Arena April 29

By | Apr 28, 2017 | , | 0 |

EagleLAN will take over Alico Arena April 29
(Photo courtesy of Aiden Strawhun)

More than 600 people flocked to Alico Arena at FGCU last April. It wasn’t for a sporting event, however.

Those hundreds of individuals came together to play video games, and they’re about to do it again on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to an article published by Naples Herald, EagleLAN, held by Eagle eSports, is Southwest Florida’s largest video game event.

Registered contestants will have their game consoles connected by cables on the floor of Alico Arena.

Set-up for the event will begin at 10 a.m., competitions will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue throughout the day until 10 p.m.

According to Matcherino, a crowd-funding website, there are currently 213 individuals registered to participate in EagleLAN 2017, as of Tuesday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will consist of a jumbotron that will display up to four competitions, including popular games such as League of Legends, Street Fighter V, Overwatch, StarCraft II and Super Smash Bros., according to Naples Herald.

According to Matcherino, participants also have the option of playing League of Legends, Pokemon TCG and Pokemon VGC Doubles.

During last year’s event, eight video game tournaments were going on at the same time.

The event won’t just consist of video games, however. There will be a Super Smash Bros. themed murder mystery game going on from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the main floor of Alico Arena.

The first three to solve the mystery will get the chance to win a Steam gift card, a digital store for PC games.

There will also be a treasure hunt on the main floor at 2 p.m., as well as a photo booth and a $1 raffle for a Razer Blackwidow Chroma gaming keyboard, a mouse mat and other gaming accessories from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the main floor.

While the event may seem like just fun and games, this year’s participants have the opportunity to give back to FGCU.

This year’s event will benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry, which provides food for registered FGCU students who are financially unable to purchase adequate food for themselves.

Admission for both players and spectators is free. However, Player VIP tickets cost $35. There are seven VIP tickets remaining.

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

The return of the Team8 Tour

The return of the Team8 Tour

April 28, 2017

Students to compete in Eagle Biz Awards

Students to compete in Eagle Biz Awards

April 27, 2017

FGCU website to get a new look

FGCU website to get a new look

April 27, 2017

Campus bids farewell to President Bradshaw

Campus bids farewell to President Bradshaw

April 25, 2017

Police Beat: Suspicious person, fake jobs, and drug-addicted potatoes

Police Beat: Suspicious person, fake jobs, and drug-addicted potatoes

April 23, 2017

FGCU’s tobacco ban hasn’t stopped student smokers

FGCU’s tobacco ban hasn’t stopped student smokers

April 22, 2017

The Reef housing complex to expand come fall 2017

The Reef housing complex to expand come fall 2017

April 21, 2017

Students rally against hate speech

Students rally against hate speech

April 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews