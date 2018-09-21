Select Page

Fate of Senate Bill hangs in the balance

By | Sep 21, 2018 | | 0 |

By Alexandra Figares

Editor-in-Chief

The Student Government Supreme Court will move forward with a judicial hearing regarding the future of a Senate bill that passed on Tuesday, Sept. 11, temporarily delaying the bill’s funding.

The hearing, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, will determine whether the bill will be overturned.

The Judicial Branch’s decision follows a complaint filed by a student concerning the ethics and legitimacy behind the bill’s voting procedure.

“We discussed whether the complaint had any validity or deserved to be heard in front of the court,” Chief Justice Shane Broadstone said in a judicial business meeting. “And what we decided was that it does indeed, and we will be holding judicative hearing on Wednesday.”  

The complaint in question concerns Senate Bill 1819-008: Alumni Student Traditions Bench. The bill passed unanimously in a Senate meeting after senators were offered memorialization of their name in exchange for a yes vote.

The bill – created by the Alumni Association in conjunction with Student Government – would   allocate about $40,000 toward a bronze bench intended to preserve university tradition.

In addition to addressing the complaint, the court implemented new rules and procedures in the Student Body Supreme Court to “create the power of judicial review.”

The judicial review hearings would allow the branch to convene and determine the legitimacy of “actions” and “intentions” behind bills, in accordance with the FGCU Student Government Constitution and the Florida State Constitution.

Changes in the Supreme Court guidelines were also made and include a public comment section, so members can present new issues to the court.

Broadstone also announced the court’s intention to update the branch’s page in Student Government’s official website. There is currently no information for the Judicial Branch, according to Broadstone.

The judicial hearing for the bill will be held at 6 p.m. in Cohen Center Room 246. The hearing is open to the public.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

‘God the Mother’ sex trafficking hoax reaches FGCU

‘God the Mother’ sex trafficking hoax reaches FGCU

September 20, 2018

Senate bill for $30k bench under scrutiny

Senate bill for $30k bench under scrutiny

September 19, 2018

Nearly $2 million in Student Government funds unallocated

Nearly $2 million in Student Government funds unallocated

September 19, 2018

FGCU debuts beer garden for students at event, sells out in one hour

FGCU debuts beer garden for students at event, sells out in one hour

September 15, 2018

This is not a drill: all Publix subs on sale until September 26

This is not a drill: all Publix subs on sale until September 26

September 14, 2018

DIY: dorm bathroom tips

DIY: dorm bathroom tips

September 13, 2018

Rally at the ROC

Rally at the ROC

September 13, 2018

Give me liberty or give me Google

Give me liberty or give me Google

September 7, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews