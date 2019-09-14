FGCU: Azul’s New Bench
Student Government and the Student Alumni Association unveiled a new monument: Azul’s Bench.
Produced by: Samantha Romero Film:
Olivia Hernandez and Samantha Romero
Edit: Samantha Romero
Select Page
By Samantha Romero | Sep 14, 2019 | ENTV, ENTV News, Front Page, News | 0 |
Student Government and the Student Alumni Association unveiled a new monument: Azul’s Bench.
Produced by: Samantha Romero Film:
Olivia Hernandez and Samantha Romero
Edit: Samantha Romero
September 13, 2019
September 12, 2019
September 12, 2019
September 12, 2019
September 11, 2019
September 10, 2019
September 10, 2019
August 30, 2019