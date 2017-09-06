Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU cancels classes in preparation for Hurricane Irma

By | Sep 6, 2017 | | 0 |

Classes, events and operations are canceled at FGCU for Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

In an email sent out to students on Wednesday, Sept. 6, FGCU Vice President Susan Evans said the decision was made during an FGCU Emergency Advisory Council meeting called by President Mike Martin and FGCU Police Chief Steven Moore.

“We recognize that some students, faculty and staff who evacuated will be in other parts of the state and country,” Evans said in the email. “And as always (we) encourage you to make decisions based on personal safety that are in your and your family’s best interests.”

FGCU classes will operate as usual today, despite the cancelations.

According to the email, Evans said that an announcement will be made at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 regarding whether or not the university will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11.

Police Chief Steven Moore will continue to notify students on weather conditions and university updates.

Check back with Eagle News for updates.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Missing student has been found and is safe, according to an email sent out by UPD

Missing student has been found and is safe, according to an email sent out by UPD

August 31, 2017

An FGCU student is reported missing, according to a UPD report.

An FGCU student is reported missing, according to a UPD report.

August 28, 2017

FGCU student reports sexual assault after entering wrong vehicle

FGCU student reports sexual assault after entering wrong vehicle

August 27, 2017

FGCU enrollment for fall semester remains high

FGCU enrollment for fall semester remains high

August 26, 2017

FGCU’s 20th anniversary comes to a close

FGCU’s 20th anniversary comes to a close

August 25, 2017

Week of Welcome kicks off the start of fall semester

Week of Welcome kicks off the start of fall semester

August 23, 2017

Welcome Back: Rare eclipse greets students at FGCU

Welcome Back: Rare eclipse greets students at FGCU

August 21, 2017

Tropical Storm Emily to cause heavy rainfall for Southwest Florida

Tropical Storm Emily to cause heavy rainfall for Southwest Florida

July 31, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews