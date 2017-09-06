FGCU cancels classes in preparation for Hurricane Irma

Classes, events and operations are canceled at FGCU for Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

In an email sent out to students on Wednesday, Sept. 6, FGCU Vice President Susan Evans said the decision was made during an FGCU Emergency Advisory Council meeting called by President Mike Martin and FGCU Police Chief Steven Moore.

“We recognize that some students, faculty and staff who evacuated will be in other parts of the state and country,” Evans said in the email. “And as always (we) encourage you to make decisions based on personal safety that are in your and your family’s best interests.”

FGCU classes will operate as usual today, despite the cancelations.

According to the email, Evans said that an announcement will be made at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 regarding whether or not the university will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11.

Police Chief Steven Moore will continue to notify students on weather conditions and university updates.

Check back with Eagle News for updates.