FGCU cancels classes through Monday as SWFL deals with aftermath of Irma

Sep 11, 2017

FGCU will be closed until Monday, Sept. 18, as Southwest Florida takes its first steps in recovering from Hurricane Irma’s destruction. 

The damage Irma caused was less than expected, but power outages, flooding, and uprooted trees are still waiting to greet Collier County and Lee County residents as they emerge from their shelters. 

“On campus, there are many trees and limbs down, water in the lower levels of parking garages and lots, and destruction of banners, road signs, and awnings,” FGCU President Mike Martin wrote in an email to students. “Several roads remain impassable until the waters recede. The work of recovery and cleanup will begin immediately.” 

FGCU students and residents who were sheltered in Eagle Hall are “safe and secure,” Martin wrote in his email. 

“In the midst of this incredible natural disaster, I remain tremendously impressed with the Florida Gulf Coast community that has bonded together to get us through this,” Martin said. “We have a world-class team here at the University, and I am blessed to be a part of it.” 

FGCU students will continue to be alerted via email about any further class cancellations. 

