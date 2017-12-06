FGCU freshman killed in motorcycle crash

An FGCU freshman in a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Vonte Julian Mora, 19, was heading west on Cypress Lake Drive, when Nodira Turabova, 41, heading south on Principia Drive tried to make a left turn onto Cypress Lake Drive, and drove directly into Mora’s path.

In an attempt to avoid collision, Mora swerved around the car but hit the left side of it and was ejected from the motorcycle onto the street. Mora was hit by a Ford headed east on Cypress Lake Drive tried to avoid hitting Mora, but was unsuccessful.

According to FHP, Mora was reportedly wearing a helmet. “We are deeply saddened by his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss,” university spokeswoman Susan Evans said.