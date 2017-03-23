Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU Hall of Fame recipients announced

By | Mar 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

FGCU Hall of Fame recipients announced
(EN Photo / Nathan Pigott)

Ten more Eagles will be added to FGCU’s Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, March 21, Vice President for Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo sent an email to students regarding the 2017 Hall of Fame recipients.

“The Hall of Fame is reserved for those students who have demonstrated superior leadership, integrity and achievement through their activities, service, scholarship, and academic excellence while members of the Florida Gulf Coast University community,” Rollo said in the email.

Jordan Blankenship, Emmalyn Green, Caroline Haney, Andrea Jarquin, Nyasia Jenkins, Nora Johnson, Sara Lohbauer, Paul Olivera, Logan Schulz and Sarah Stauring will be inducted into  the 2017 Hall of Fame.

The 10 recipients were chosen by a selection committee, comprised of chair Michele Yovanovich and members David Deiros, Rose Fuller, Roger Green, Lindsay Johns, Brandon Johnson, Lisa Neris, Jessica Scanlon and Claude Villiers.

“They are to be commended for their work,” Rollo said in the email.

Check back with Eagle News on more about the recipients.

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

International Celebration Week to downsize

International Celebration Week to downsize

March 23, 2017

President Bradshaw responds to bias-based incidents

President Bradshaw responds to bias-based incidents

March 22, 2017

Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait

Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait

March 22, 2017

Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions

Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions

March 22, 2017

Police Beat: Barbed baseball bat, stolen projectors, and broken bathroom window

Police Beat: Barbed baseball bat, stolen projectors, and broken bathroom window

March 19, 2017

Senate introduces memorial resolutions to commemorate students who passed

Senate introduces memorial resolutions to commemorate students who passed

March 18, 2017

VP of Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo amends alcohol policy

VP of Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo amends alcohol policy

March 17, 2017

Honors student passes away

Honors student passes away

March 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews