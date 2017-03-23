FGCU Hall of Fame recipients announced

Ten more Eagles will be added to FGCU’s Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, March 21, Vice President for Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo sent an email to students regarding the 2017 Hall of Fame recipients.

“The Hall of Fame is reserved for those students who have demonstrated superior leadership, integrity and achievement through their activities, service, scholarship, and academic excellence while members of the Florida Gulf Coast University community,” Rollo said in the email.

Jordan Blankenship, Emmalyn Green, Caroline Haney, Andrea Jarquin, Nyasia Jenkins, Nora Johnson, Sara Lohbauer, Paul Olivera, Logan Schulz and Sarah Stauring will be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame.

The 10 recipients were chosen by a selection committee, comprised of chair Michele Yovanovich and members David Deiros, Rose Fuller, Roger Green, Lindsay Johns, Brandon Johnson, Lisa Neris, Jessica Scanlon and Claude Villiers.

“They are to be commended for their work,” Rollo said in the email.

Check back with Eagle News on more about the recipients.