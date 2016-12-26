FGCU has been recognized as one of the best Florida colleges for 2017, according to College Choice.

College Choice, “an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college,” compiled a list of the top 40 institutions, in which FGCU ranked No. 22.

A focal point in College Choice’s synopsis of FGCU was its popular majors, including business management and psychology, as well as the university’s dedication to public service with its more than 2 million collective service learning hours since 1997.

Another highlighted feature was FGCU’s cost of attendance, $6,118, which is lower than the majority of schools listed. This is because, in order from most to least expensive, FGCU comes in at No. 112 of the 133 four-year colleges in state, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s 2015-2016 IPEDS Survey.

FGCU’s comparatively lower in-state tuition is notable, considering College Board already ranks Florida as one of the least expensive in the nation at No. 45.

According to College Factual, FGCU also ranks above average in diversity, as No. 1072 of the 2655 institutions in the nation, which may contribute to the more than 200 organizations on campus acknowledged by College Choice.

College Choice also made mention of FGCU’s mission to practice and promote environmental sustainability, which can be seen in the university’s dedication to LEED-certified building, the university colloquium course requirement for all graduates, the sustainable waste management practices on campus as well as campus features such as the nature trails and the food forest.

FGCU has repeatedly ranked amongst the nation’s most sustainable universities, most recently making BestColleges.com‘s list of greenest universities of 2016, in which FGCU ranked No. 25 of the 39 featured.

College Choice also took FGCU’s graduate employment rate into consideration, as the university currently boasts one of the highest rates as one of the top regional universities in the South.