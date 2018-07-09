FGCU Runs on Dunkinâ€™ Donuts

America runs on Dunkinâ€™ â€” and now, FGCU will, after FGCU Athletics officials announced a new partnership with the company last Tuesday.

The partnership will introduce onsite giveaways at FGCU home games and participating Dunkinâ€™ Donuts stores in Southwest Florida.

“We’re very excited to partner withÂ Dunkin’Â DonutsÂ of Southwest Florida and welcome them into the Eagle family,” saidÂ Jeremy Boreland,Â FGCUÂ Athletics’ Director of Corporate Sales. “The Southwest Florida community is so supportive of the Green and Blue, and we are looking forward to working withÂ Dunkin’Â DonutsÂ to help celebrate their favorite sports teams and student-athletes.”

Dunkinâ€™ Donuts was first introduced to FGCU in 2016 as part of a new dining service contracted by the university.