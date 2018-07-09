Select Page

FGCU Runs on Dunkinâ€™ Donuts

By | Jul 9, 2018 | , | 0 |

FGCU Runs on Dunkinâ€™ Donuts
PHOTO COURTESY OF FGCU

America runs on Dunkinâ€™ â€” and now, FGCU will, after FGCU Athletics officials announced a new partnership with the company last Tuesday.

The partnership will introduce onsite giveaways at FGCU home games and participating Dunkinâ€™ Donuts stores in Southwest Florida.

“We’re very excited to partner withÂ Dunkin’Â DonutsÂ of Southwest Florida and welcome them into the Eagle family,” saidÂ Jeremy Boreland,Â FGCUÂ Athletics’ Director of Corporate Sales. “The Southwest Florida community is so supportive of the Green and Blue, and we are looking forward to working withÂ Dunkin’Â DonutsÂ to help celebrate their favorite sports teams and student-athletes.”

Dunkinâ€™ Donuts was first introduced to FGCU in 2016 as part of a new dining service contracted by the university.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Two active storms churn the Atlantic and Caribbean, pose no threat experts say

Two active storms churn the Atlantic and Caribbean, pose no threat experts say

July 9, 2018

Ecoprenuer aims to bring the world back to basics

Ecoprenuer aims to bring the world back to basics

July 8, 2018

Hurricane season is on full force: â€˜Tinyâ€™ Beryl becomes first hurricane of the year

Hurricane season is on full force: â€˜Tinyâ€™ Beryl becomes first hurricane of the year

July 6, 2018

Memorial honoring deceased biology professor to take place at food forest

Memorial honoring deceased biology professor to take place at food forest

July 3, 2018

FGCU to receive $9.2 million in state funding

FGCU to receive $9.2 million in state funding

June 29, 2018

Road to change bus tour: Parkland survivors come to FGCU

Road to change bus tour: Parkland survivors come to FGCU

June 25, 2018

FGCU’s The Boardwalk Dining might add alcohol soon

FGCU’s The Boardwalk Dining might add alcohol soon

June 1, 2018

Florida will likely see more rain the next few days

Florida will likely see more rain the next few days

May 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Estero Dental
Great Clips

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews