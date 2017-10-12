FGCU Senate replaces Bradley Berry for Director of Governmental Relations position

The FGCU Student Government Senate appointed Skylar Silva, former senator for the Colleges of Arts and Sciences, as the new Director of Governmental Relations in a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Silva replaces Bradley Berry, in a meeting with the Senate voting in favor 18 to 6.

The position Director of Governmental Relations is responsible for lobbying on behalf of students at a federal and state levels.

The Director of Governmental Relations is also accountable for reviewing university regulations and makes recommendations for student representations on university committees.

Berry has served on student government under former leadership positions.

In 2016, the senate voted to remove Berry from his Pro Tempore position after discussing claims of unprofessional conduct.

Berry was also accused of telling potential SG senator applicants that they were not qualified.

According to SG advisor Julie Gleason, the minimum requirements to apply for a SGA senator position is 2.5 GPA, nine credit hours of enrollment and good standing with the university. Berry was accused of overlooking those details while reviewing applications.

Sen. Esteban Tavel added to the debate in the support of removing Berry from the Pro Tempore position by providing additional examples of people he knew personally who were ignored by Berry, going on to add “Honestly, that is completely biased and that is inappropriate behavior.”

Senator Emily Leyva replaced Bradley as Pro Tempore after a unanimous vote by Senate.