The FGCU Presidential Search Advisory Committee began the search process with its first meeting Tuesday, April 5.

During the meeting, FGCU Board of Trustees Dudley Goodlette charged the committee with the ultimate responsibility of selecting a minimum of three qualified candidates. The 15-member PSAC will submit these candidates to the BOT so that they can select one of them.

“It’s a big responsibility; it’s a lot of work,” Goodlette said.

Two subcommittees were created — the Executive Search Firm Sub-Committee and the Position Announcement Sub-Committee.

The Executive Search Firm Sub-Committee met for the first time Tuesday, as well, and it approved a request to get quotes from executive search firms.

Ken Smith, the committee chair, said the committee’s website will go live Friday, April 8.

The PSAC approved a tentative timeline for the process. According to that timeline, the BOT will select the new president March 14, 2017 at a special meeting. Then, the Florida Board of Governors will evaluate the candidate for confirmation. President Wilson Bradshaw will officially retire June 30, 2017 and the new president will start July 1, 2017.