FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

By | Feb 20, 2017 | | 0 |

FGCU arrest

(Photo courtesy of Lee Country Sheriff’s Office)

UPD arrested and charged FGCU international student Sofiene Azabou with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and stalking on Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to the arrest report, Azabou and the victim began dating in early January and after a week; the relationship quickly became mentally and physically abusive.

One night, after asking the victim about her dating history, Azabou became extremely angry and left to go out drinking, demanding his ex-girlfriend to stay in the dorm.

When he returned, Azabou was intoxicated and grabbed a BB gun off of the counter and pointed it at the victimsâ€™ head and pulled the trigger, not knowing if it was loaded or not. According to the report, the BB gun did not harm the victim.

Shortly after this incident, the victim ended her relationship with Azabou.

Based off of the report, the international student from Tunisia began stalking the victim by showing up at her home and workplace unannounced.

According to the arrest report, the victim no longer felt safe in her dorm so she contacted the Title IX office and later notified UPD.

Azabou received a Notice of Interim Suspension, which means that a student cannot attend classes and must leave university property and remain off university property until an interim suspension review hearing is conducted.

Timothy Gjini, FGCUâ€™s associate director of international services stated that he plans on contacting the U.S. State Department about Azabouâ€™s arrest, according to the report.

Azabou is still in custody at the time of publication and he is scheduled for trial on March 20.

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

