FGCU student reports sexual assault after entering wrong vehicle

An FGCU student was sexually assaulted Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m. near the FGCU Welcome Center after getting into the wrong vehicle, according to university police reports.

According to an email sent out to students by UPD Chief of Police Steven Moore, the student was with some friends at an off-campus location along US 41 when she decided to go back to campus.

Using a rideshare service, the student entered a vehicle and was on her way to campus when her assigned driver called, asking where she was.

The suspect drove her to campus, turning into the Welcome Center where the assault took place.

The student was later dropped off near Lutgert Hall.

The suspect was described as a black male with short black hair, a medium build, approximately in his mid 20’s to early 30’ and wore a dark t-shirt and possibly dark shorts.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, four-door Kia sedan.

This incident marks the fourth sexual assault reported to UPD since 2016.