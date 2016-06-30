FGCU student to intern in Washington D.C.

Political science major and Fort Myers native Alexis Lasalle will soon be spending time working in the nation’s capital alongside congressmen.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute will be hosting Lasalle, along with 37 other interns, in Washington D.C. during its Summer Congressional Internship Program.

“I’m going to apply all the things I learned here in Washington when I return to my community,” Lasalle said in a press release. “I’m excited to get involved in local elections, so we can get more representation for Latinos and other minority groups.”

Lasalle also serves as the president of the Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Inc. at FGCU.

Lasalle will be working with Rep. Corrine Brown for eight weeks. His responsibilities will include responding to constituent inquiries, attending weekly sessions, drafting memos and correspondence, conducting research as well as monitoring hearings and assisting in data entry and analysis.

Hundreds of applications were sent in from across the country and were reviewed by a selection committee made up of alumni, a board of directors and staff of CHCI.