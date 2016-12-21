Two FGCU students have received the annual Real Estate Investment Society Paul Sands Memorial – REIS Scholarship.

Finance majors Kayla Glover and Shannon Knaggs will receive $2,500 toward tuition and books from REIS, an organization based in Fort Myers that focuses on assisting members “in the effective utilization of real estate through networking, education, public service and a common voice on pertinent issues,” according to its website.

“The REIS scholarship programs represent our commitment to our professions and our community,” REIS president Amanda Brock said. “We support student interest in business by providing financial assistance for their higher education and welcoming them to participate in our meetings and education programs.”

Glover and Knaggs will also receive an honorary REIS membership and will be allowed to attend regular meetings.

The REIS Scholarship is an endowed FGCU scholarship program. Contributions to the scholarship are made from REIS as well as profits from the annual Paul Sands Memorial Slaw Dog Invitational Golf Tournament.

“We welcome outstanding scholars to join us, to learn about the area’s commercial real estate industry, and develop relationships with members of the business community,” Brock said.