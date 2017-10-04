FGCU to hold commencment in Alico Arena

Three weeks have passed since Hurricane Irma pummeled southwest Florida, but questions and rumors surrounding FGCU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony still lingered.

Now, a change to commencement has emerged yet again, and students may like what they see.

In an email sent out to students on Friday, Sept. 29, FGCU President Michael Martin announced that Fall Commencement will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Alico Arena at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The 9 a.m. commencement ceremony will be held for the graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the Whitaker College of Engineering. The 1 p.m. ceremony will be for the graduates of the Lutgert College of Business, the College of Education and the Marieb College of Health & Human Services.

According to Martin, due to parking restraints, each graduate will only be allotted four tickets.

The University Commencement Committee considered options for the ceremony and decided to host commencement despite challenges the faculty and staff may face.

“Yet again the excellent staff of FGCU is willing to go beyond the call to celebrate our graduates,” Martin said.