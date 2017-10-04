Select Page

FGCU to hold commencment in Alico Arena

By | Oct 4, 2017 | | 0 |

Three weeks have passed since Hurricane Irma pummeled southwest Florida, but questions and rumors surrounding FGCU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony still lingered.

Now, a change to commencement has emerged yet again, and students may like what they see.

In an email sent out to students on Friday, Sept. 29, FGCU President Michael Martin announced that Fall Commencement will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Alico Arena at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The 9 a.m. commencement ceremony will be held for the graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the Whitaker College of Engineering. The 1 p.m. ceremony will be for the graduates of the Lutgert College of Business, the College of Education and the Marieb College of Health & Human Services.

According to Martin, due to parking restraints, each graduate will only be allotted four tickets.

The University Commencement Committee considered options for the ceremony and decided to host commencement despite challenges the faculty and staff may face.

“Yet again the excellent staff of FGCU is willing to go beyond the call to celebrate our graduates,” Martin said.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Police Beat: Plan B, turtle rescue, and ghost party

Police Beat: Plan B, turtle rescue, and ghost party

October 4, 2017

President Martin calls for Toll’s resignation as Provost

President Martin calls for Toll’s resignation as Provost

October 3, 2017

Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica, sets sights on Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica, sets sights on Puerto Rico

September 19, 2017

United States Air Force celebrates 70 year anniversary

United States Air Force celebrates 70 year anniversary

September 18, 2017

Power restored to West Lake Village

Power restored to West Lake Village

September 17, 2017

FGCU will reopen its doors to students on Wednesday

FGCU will reopen its doors to students on Wednesday

September 15, 2017

In the aftermath: FGCU recovers from Irma

In the aftermath: FGCU recovers from Irma

September 14, 2017

Irma downgraded to a tropical storm, restoration efforts are underway

Irma downgraded to a tropical storm, restoration efforts are underway

September 11, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews