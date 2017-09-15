FGCU will reopen its doors to students on Wednesday

After their meeting today with President Michael Martin, in conjunction with the Council of Deans, the Registrar, and Faculty Senate President, the Emergency Advisory Council has determined FGCU’s reopening date will be Wednesday, Sept. 20.

“We continue to address and deal with a number of moving parts in a very fluid situation,” university spokeswoman Susan Evans said.

The reopening date applies to both in-person and online classes, special events, and the Aquatic Center.

“As a reminder, please do not cancel an FGCU class, event, or activity scheduled for Wednesday or beyond without advance approval from your unit’s respective vice president.”

FGCU Employees will have a soft reopening on Monday, Sept. 18 to allow staff to readjust to campus before classes officially begin.

There will be a limited amount of dining availability on Monday, prior to FGCU’s official reopening.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Boar’s Head Deli will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Village Dining will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The dining hall will open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for dinner.

South Village’s abbreviated hours will last from Monday through Wednesday.

While electricity and Internet access have been fully restored to the main campus, West Lake housing continues to lag behind, and when it will get power remains unknown.

“Additional information will be forthcoming from Housing staff regarding a short term response for West Lake Village residents if the power is not restored there soon,” Evans said.

Evans advised students that there is still a curfew in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. for the Village of Estero, Bonita Springs, and part of Lehigh Acres. When the curfew will be lifted has also not yet been determined.

FGCU has been closed for 9 days due to Irma, and to make up for class time lost, the fall schedule has been adjusted.

The fall semester will now end on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and final exams will take place starting Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Commencement ceremony scheduled to take place on Dec. 16 has now been rescheduled.

“There is a possibility the Commencement ceremony can be rescheduled for Saturday, January 6.,” Evans said. “This determination will be made as soon as possible.”

The Spring 2018 semester should remain unaffected by changes in the fall semester. Spring semester is still set to start on Monday, Jan. 8.

“Hurricane Irma has had profound impacts on the lives of every member of our community,” President Michael Martin wrote in an email sent to students, faculty and staff on Thursday.

“We are committed through all of this to provide every FGCU student the full and excellent education they deserve…Flexibility and patience, certainly hard to maintain at times, will be required of all of us.