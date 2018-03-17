Advertisement

FGCU women’s basketball wins in first round of the NCAA Tounament

Mar 17, 2018

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon, the No. 12 seeded FGCU women’s basketball team came away with an 80-70 victory over the No. 5 seed Missouri.

This win secured the Eagles spot in the second round of the tournament. With the victory over a top-seeded SEC team, FGCU becomes the lowest-seeded team to advance to the second round.

Moving forward the Eagles will face the winner of the No. 4 Stanford and No. 13 Gonzaga game. Game times for this Monday game will be announced later this evening.

More in-depth recap coming soon.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

