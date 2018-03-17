FGCU women’s basketball wins in first round of the NCAA Tounament
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon, the No. 12 seeded FGCU women’s basketball team came away with an 80-70 victory over the No. 5 seed Missouri.
This win secured the Eagles spot in the second round of the tournament. With the victory over a top-seeded SEC team, FGCU becomes the lowest-seeded team to advance to the second round.
Moving forward the Eagles will face the winner of the No. 4 Stanford and No. 13 Gonzaga game. Game times for this Monday game will be announced later this evening.
More in-depth recap coming soon.