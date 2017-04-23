Advertisement

Select Page

Police Beat: Suspicious person, fake jobs, and drug-addicted potatoes

By | Apr 23, 2017 | , , | 0 |

Found property

On Tuesday, April 11 at 1:44 a.m., officers located a duffle bag at North Lake Village. The bag was full of dirty gym clothes and was left by the owner’s car.

Fight me

On Tuesday, April 11 at 10:46 p.m., a complainant reported to UPD that she had been receiving threatening texts from a person she did not know who wanted to “fight” her. UPD officers advised the complainant to block the number and end further communications.

Missing keys

On Wednesday, April 12 at 3:04 a.m., a dining hall employee requested an officer to bring bolt cutters so that she could cut the lock off the freezer and get the key that had been locked inside it.

Drug-addicted potatoes

On Thursday, April 13 at 3:42 p.m., an RA called UPD to report that she had been finding potatoes outside Building B of North Lake Village. UPD believed individuals were using potatoes to smoke marijuana, however these potatoes did not contain any marijuana.

Party of one

On Thursday, April 13 at 5:08 p.m., a complainant asked UPD to investigate possible sexual activity in the men’s bathroom. Officers canvassed the scene and found only a single male who was changing his clothes.

Fake jobs

On Saturday, April 16 at 5:21 a.m., an officer found advertisements for a student work position. UPD investigated the posters and found them to be connected to a fraudulent business.

Suspicious person

On Saturday, April 16 at 1:51 a.m., UPD officers found a male standing outside Reed Hall. The man reported that he was looking for Wi-Fi.

Trespassing at North Lake

On Saturday, April 16 at 3:53 a.m., four individuals were found behind Building K in a closed-off area. An officer informed them that they were trespassing and escorted them out of the area.

Rate:

About The Author

News Staff

Related Posts

FGCU’s tobacco ban hasn’t stopped student smokers

FGCU’s tobacco ban hasn’t stopped student smokers

April 22, 2017

The Reef housing complex to expand come fall 2017

The Reef housing complex to expand come fall 2017

April 21, 2017

Students rally against hate speech

Students rally against hate speech

April 21, 2017

FGCU senior makes it on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

FGCU senior makes it on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

April 20, 2017

Students to protest the hate speech on campus

Students to protest the hate speech on campus

April 19, 2017

FGCU baseball takes two of three for first conference series win

FGCU baseball takes two of three for first conference series win

April 17, 2017

2017 Southwest Florida Distinguished Entrepreneur Award nominees announced

2017 Southwest Florida Distinguished Entrepreneur Award nominees announced

April 16, 2017

Police Beat: Lost property, dog on the run, and alligator strikes again

Police Beat: Lost property, dog on the run, and alligator strikes again

April 15, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews