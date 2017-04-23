Police Beat: Suspicious person, fake jobs, and drug-addicted potatoes

Found property

On Tuesday, April 11 at 1:44 a.m., officers located a duffle bag at North Lake Village. The bag was full of dirty gym clothes and was left by the owner’s car.

Fight me

On Tuesday, April 11 at 10:46 p.m., a complainant reported to UPD that she had been receiving threatening texts from a person she did not know who wanted to “fight” her. UPD officers advised the complainant to block the number and end further communications.

Missing keys

On Wednesday, April 12 at 3:04 a.m., a dining hall employee requested an officer to bring bolt cutters so that she could cut the lock off the freezer and get the key that had been locked inside it.

Drug-addicted potatoes

On Thursday, April 13 at 3:42 p.m., an RA called UPD to report that she had been finding potatoes outside Building B of North Lake Village. UPD believed individuals were using potatoes to smoke marijuana, however these potatoes did not contain any marijuana.

Party of one

On Thursday, April 13 at 5:08 p.m., a complainant asked UPD to investigate possible sexual activity in the men’s bathroom. Officers canvassed the scene and found only a single male who was changing his clothes.

Fake jobs

On Saturday, April 16 at 5:21 a.m., an officer found advertisements for a student work position. UPD investigated the posters and found them to be connected to a fraudulent business.

Suspicious person

On Saturday, April 16 at 1:51 a.m., UPD officers found a male standing outside Reed Hall. The man reported that he was looking for Wi-Fi.

Trespassing at North Lake

On Saturday, April 16 at 3:53 a.m., four individuals were found behind Building K in a closed-off area. An officer informed them that they were trespassing and escorted them out of the area.