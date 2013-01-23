The paperwork has been signed to create an exclusive community for FGCU. With the support of President Wilson Bradshaw, the CEO of Miromar Development, Margret Antoiner, has taken the first steps toward developing this accommodation for FGCU students and staff.

“University Village will provide off-campus housing, retail shops, coffee shops and restaurants,” a press release by Miromar Development said. Antoiner, whose company also developed the award-winning Miromar Lakes and Miromar Outlets, noticed a “missing lifestyle component” at FGCU. With a lack of sit-down restaurants and shops, as well as constant need for more housing, the solution seemed obvious: build an off-campus community that offered all those components in one location.

Senior event management major Elizabeth Erra would like University Village to be solely for FGCU Eagles. She is also curious as to what shops and restaurants will be available to her fellow students once the village is open.

“It depends what’s in there. It would be cool if it were exclusively for FGCU students. I’d be more inclined to go there if it’s just for us,” Erra said. Miromar Development is not releasing any further specifics at this time. However, a Miromar representative said current plans involve 20 percent of University Village being made up of retail space and restaurants. Current plans also call for 40 percent of the space to be residential.

Additional space will be used for recreation and preservation.

According to a press release distributed by Miromar Development, the location for the University Village will be on the east side of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at Estero Parkway. Miromar Development has been presented with accolades such as the No. 1 community design in the United States, according to National Association of Home Builders. Expectations are high for the new collegial community. Antoiner is also confident the grandeur of the village will attract students from around Florida.

“Our experience in developing award-winning properties can benefit FGCU as it grows and we look forward to working together to make FGCU the top university in the state,” Antoiner said in a press release.

Antoiner said the new University Village will supportthe rapid growth of FGCU. As the FGCU student population increases each year, Antoiner says it is imperative students have a place to call their own.

The new University Village will also create new job opportunities for students living on or near campus.

“With our current student enrollment nearing 14,000 and our more than 1,000 employees,

FGCU and the University Village will enjoy important synergies through our proximity

and mutual interests,” Bradshaw said in the press release.

Like President Bradshaw, members of the student body are looking forward to this addition to the campus.

“I’ve heard about it and can’t wait for it to open. I will definitely go there because (it will be) conveniently located near campus, and it will add jobs for FGCU students,” said Ryan Hendel, a junior business management major.

Paul Calero, a senior studying chemistry, had no idea such plans were in the works. However, Calero says this is a bittersweet expansion due to the fact he will most likely graduate by the time University Village is completed.

“While I can say that I am personally looking forward to it, realistically I (and many others) will never see it before I graduate. I’m glad the University is expanding and doing exciting things,” Calero said.

According to Miromar Development’s press release, construction will begin fall of this year.