FGCU’s seventh-annual Gobbler 5k kicks-off Thanksgiving festivities

By | Nov 22, 2017 | | 0 |

(EN Photo / Nathan Pigott)

Lace up those sneakers and burn some calories before Thanksgiving dinner. FGCU’s men’s and women’s cross-country club will host the seventh-annual Gobbler 5k, kicking-off the day’s festivities.

The 5k, which benefits the men’s and women’s cross-country teams, will feature the Gobbler 5k, a one-mile Fun Run and a Tot Trot at Alico Arena with awards for the top-10 male and female finishers.

The entry fee for the 5k is $25 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee or $35 on the day of the race, followed by a $10 fee plus $2.50 sign-up fee for the Fun Run. The Tot Trot is free.

Packet pickup for the 5k will be on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fit2Run store in Coconut Point mall. Participants may also pick up race packets on the day of the event at 6:00 a.m. at Alico Arena.

Registration for the event ends on Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://thegobbler5k.com/

 

WHO: FGCU men’s and women’s cross-country program

WHAT: FGCU Seventh-Annual Gobbler 5k

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 23

– Gobbler 5k: 7:30 a.m.

– Fun Run: 8:30 a.m.

– Tot Trot: 9 a.m.

WHERE:  10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965 (ALICO ARENA)

