Finding Lee County early voting locations
If you plan to vote early and you’re registered to vote in Lee County, check the map to see the available polling places.
https://story.mapme.com/57af6e27-c81d-48cb-943f-6342780a0ff8
By Alexandra Figares | Nov 1, 2018 | News | 0 |
