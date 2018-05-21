Advertisement

Florida will likely see more rain the next few days

May 21, 2018

Florida will likely see more heavy rainfall over the next few days.

 

A low-pressure disturbance could potentially develop into a tropical system, according to a National Hurricane Center’s weather report.

 

Although environmental conditions are not expected to be favorable for development over the next few days, some gradual development is possible as the system moves into Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean.

 

Reports estimate there is a 20 percent chance for the formation to develop.

 

Florida is expected to experience another active hurricane season, which officially starts on June1 through November 30.

 

