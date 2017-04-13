Advertisement

Select Page

Former Student Body President recognized at BOT meeting

By | Apr 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

Former Student Body President recognized at BOT meeting
(EN Photo / Kim Smith)

The FGCU Board of Trustees passed a Resolution of Appreciation for FGCU senior and former Student Body President Thieldens Elneus during their Tuesday, April 11 meeting.

Elneus served as the student voice on the board for two years (2015-2017) during his time in office.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the resolution was written “in appreciation for his service.”

University spokesperson Susan Evans read the resolution out loud during the meeting.

“The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees wishes to express appreciation for Thieldens Elneus’ outstanding service and wishes to recognize his commitment to FGCU students today and for generations to come,” Evans said.

After the resolution was passed, Elneus walked up to the podium and expressed his gratitude.

“I think it goes without saying that I really enjoyed my time serving here on the board with you all,” Elneus said.

He was presented with a framed copy of the resolution during the meeting.

“This will go nice(ly) on the walls of my future office, wherever that is,” Elneus said.

Elneus then said that he learned a lot during his time serving on the board and left trustees with a few words of advice.

“Continue to remember the students in every decision that you make and every opinion that you present before this board,” Elneus said.

Elneus also asked the board to hold themselves and the university accountable for all actions that will occur in the future.

“I ask you to be a champion for the education that our students receive,” Elneus said. “Don’t lose sight of who we are as FGCU.”

FGCU senior Jalisa White, who was elected as the 2017-18 Student Body President, will now serve in Elneus’ place on the board.

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

FGCU alumna holds sexual assault lecture based on personal experience

FGCU alumna holds sexual assault lecture based on personal experience

April 12, 2017

Student Government holds annual Earth Day festival

Student Government holds annual Earth Day festival

April 12, 2017

Past sorority president investigated for misusing thousands in sorority funds

Past sorority president investigated for misusing thousands in sorority funds

April 11, 2017

Police Beat: Kidnapped alligator, uninvited guests, and sign slip-up

Police Beat: Kidnapped alligator, uninvited guests, and sign slip-up

April 9, 2017

FGCU to host 10th annual Promising Pathways Conference

FGCU to host 10th annual Promising Pathways Conference

April 7, 2017

SG elects Senate president, pro-tempore and secretary

SG elects Senate president, pro-tempore and secretary

April 6, 2017

Violation of state law and Mike Martin’s contract discussed at BOT emergency meeting

Violation of state law and Mike Martin’s contract discussed at BOT emergency meeting

April 6, 2017

Alligator found in FGCU students’ dorm room

Alligator found in FGCU students’ dorm room

April 5, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews