Former Student Body President recognized at BOT meeting

The FGCU Board of Trustees passed a Resolution of Appreciation for FGCU senior and former Student Body President Thieldens Elneus during their Tuesday, April 11 meeting.

Elneus served as the student voice on the board for two years (2015-2017) during his time in office.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the resolution was written “in appreciation for his service.”

University spokesperson Susan Evans read the resolution out loud during the meeting.

“The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees wishes to express appreciation for Thieldens Elneus’ outstanding service and wishes to recognize his commitment to FGCU students today and for generations to come,” Evans said.

After the resolution was passed, Elneus walked up to the podium and expressed his gratitude.

“I think it goes without saying that I really enjoyed my time serving here on the board with you all,” Elneus said.

He was presented with a framed copy of the resolution during the meeting.

“This will go nice(ly) on the walls of my future office, wherever that is,” Elneus said.

Elneus then said that he learned a lot during his time serving on the board and left trustees with a few words of advice.

“Continue to remember the students in every decision that you make and every opinion that you present before this board,” Elneus said.

Elneus also asked the board to hold themselves and the university accountable for all actions that will occur in the future.

“I ask you to be a champion for the education that our students receive,” Elneus said. “Don’t lose sight of who we are as FGCU.”

FGCU senior Jalisa White, who was elected as the 2017-18 Student Body President, will now serve in Elneus’ place on the board.