Keeping it fresh

“We figured, if we’re going to do it, might as well go big,” said Fournier, a senior.

According to charity: water’s website, women and children in many parts of the world, mainly sub- Saharan Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, travel something to the tune of three hours a day just to collect dirty water to drink. This dirty water, contaminated with bacteria, can cause diarrhea, dehydration and possibly death. Every 19 seconds a baby dies from a water-related cause. Just $20 can provide one person with access to clean drinking water.

“Water changes everything,” a charity: water spokesperson says in a three-minute video available on J.A.C.K.Z’s webpage: http://my.charitywater.org/ jackz-water-worksfgcu-1. The wells that charity: water builds provide whole villages with access to clean water.

Access to clean water means less sickness, which means more healthy children who can go to school and learn how to read and write instead of spending their days walking through rough, hot landscapes for hours just to bring back dirty water for their families. Access to clean water frees up women’s time from making those same trips, enabling them to make money to provide better for their families or to educate themselves. Access to clean water would mean fewer deaths. It would mean a chance at life.

What started as just an assignment in a class has become a labor of passion for J.A.C.K.Z.

“We want to get FGCU involved. If we could fund the building of a well, it would put FGCU on the map, especially with how eco-friendly of a school we are. It would be great,” Fournier said enthusiastically, “if every student donated $1 or could even just give the change in their pockets, it would be huge.” If every student at FGCU actually donated just $1, two wells could be built.

Over spring break, Fournier went to the Faith Viera Lutheran Preschool in Viera, FL to teach 60 pre-schoolers the importance of clean water. Together they created an activity to make water dirty, using a filtration system, to make it clean again. For the month of March, the children chose to donate money from their piggy banks, do chores to raise money and give up luxuries like McDonald’s dinners to donate to charity: water instead. They raised $200.

While thinking of ways to fundraise, J.A.C.K.Z member Ripley came up with the idea to auction a dirty bottle of water for $1000. This idea caused a stir of excitement in the Southwest Florida news community and, so far, J.A.C.K.Z has been featured on WINK news, the News-Press, and the Corridor, a local Southwest Florida publication.