FSU Bans Greek life indefinitely

Greek life is barred indefinitely at Florida State University effective immediately, following the death of a student after a fraternity house party.

The ban prohibits fraternities and sororities from holding new member events, retreats, chapter organized tailgates, intramurals and hosting chapter meetings. Failure to meet with the regulations can result in immediate disciplinary action.

The new regulations come shortly after the death of FSU Pi Kappa Phi pledge, Andrew Coffey, on Friday. Coffey was found unresponsive at a party. In an unrelated case, Phi Delta Phi member Garrett John Marcy was arrested Monday and charged with selling and trafficking cocaine, with a $75,000 bail. FSU President John Thrasher, said the interim suspension is indefinite until further notice.

“I just feel like for whatever reason, the message is not getting through,” Thrasher said. “Unfortunately, we’ve got to take steps with our students to make sure this never happens again.”

According to USA Today, about 22 percent of FSU undergraduates belong to Greek life.

Additionally, Thrasher banned alcohol at all Recognized Student Organization events during the Greek life ban. While students will still be allowed to remain residents at their fraternity and sorority houses, the only meetings they’re allowed to attend are national chapter meetings and university meetings like leadership classes and workshops.

According to USA Today, Thrasher has actively held meetings with students committed to holding FSU’s student organizations accountable.

“I think that’s a serious thing to happen and I think it’s a good reason to ban it, but it doesn’t have to affect all the fraternities,” Marketing major Dana Cuccio said.

FGCU’s own Greek life has faced disciplinary action in the past.

FGCU has a total of 16 active fraternities and sororities, and back in 2015, FGCU investigated two fraternities and one sorority after hazing and underage drinking allegations.

The chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa alpha Psi and Kappa Alpha Order were suspended in addition to receiving disciplinary action.

“For this suspension to end, there will need to be a new normal for Greek life at the university,” Thrasher said in his statement.

“There must be a new culture, and our students must be full participants in creating it.”