George Washington University professor to speak on Trump’s policies

Mar 24, 2017

Students interested in learning more about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and America’s role in the Middle East have the opportunity to attend “The United States and the Middle East in the Trump Era” lecture on Friday, March 24.

At 6:30 p.m. in Edwards 112, Marc Lynch, a political science professor at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., will be discussing the impact of President Trump’s approach to the Middle East.

According to a press release, along with his professor position, Lynch is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, an independent policy research institute based in Beirut, Lebanon. He is also the director of the Project on Middle East Political Science as well as a contributing editor of the Washington Post’s Monkey Cage blog.

This lecture is part of the College of Arts and Sciences Speakers Series, which “aims to enrich the intellectual life of FGCU and the greater Southwest Florida community through an annual multidisciplinary public lecture series that brings prominent local and international thinkers to campus.”

There will be a reception before the lecture, beginning at 6 p.m.

To register for the lecture or to find out more information, visit http://www.fgcu.edu/CAS/Seidler/lecture-series.html.

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

