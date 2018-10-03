Select Page

Goodwin makes NBA debut

By | Oct 3, 2018 | | 0 |

Goodwin makes NBA debut
EN File Photo // Brandon Goodwin drives to the basket during the ASUN Championship game.

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

FGCU basketball alumnus Brandon Goodwin made his NBA debut tonight in the Memphis Grizzliesâ€™ pre-season opener against the Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies fell to the Rockets 115-131, and Goodwin played a total of five minutes throughout the entirety of the game.

He tallied four points to his name, making one out of two field-goal attempts as well as hitting both of his free-throw attempts.

Goodwin rounded out his stat line with one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Goodwin will see action again with the Grizzlies at their next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Jordyn Matez

Related Posts

Career & Internship Expo to be held Wednesday

Career & Internship Expo to be held Wednesday

October 1, 2018

FGCU celebrates Recreation and Wellness Center groundbreaking

FGCU celebrates Recreation and Wellness Center groundbreaking

September 27, 2018

Attempted kidnapping near FGCU campus

Attempted kidnapping near FGCU campus

September 24, 2018

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis discusses â€˜regional issuesâ€™ with President Mike Martin

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis discusses â€˜regional issuesâ€™ with President Mike Martin

September 22, 2018

Fate of Senate Bill hangs in the balance

Fate of Senate Bill hangs in the balance

September 21, 2018

â€˜God the Motherâ€™ sex trafficking hoax reaches FGCU

â€˜God the Motherâ€™ sex trafficking hoax reaches FGCU

September 20, 2018

Senate bill for $30k bench under scrutiny

Senate bill for $30k bench under scrutiny

September 19, 2018

Nearly $2 million in Student Government funds unallocated

Nearly $2 million in Student Government funds unallocated

September 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews