Advertisement

Select Page

GOP voter turnout is “bringing it home” in Lee County

By | Nov 2, 2018 | | 0 |

GOP voter turnout is “bringing it home” in Lee County
Tom Brezinski, at right, votes while his service dog Suzie lays at his feet at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters office Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Norwalk, Calif. The general election takes place on Nov. 6th. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial seat is tight, but republicans are “bringing it home” in Lee County, statistics show.

Of the 196,605 ballots cast, republicans account for nearly 52 percent of the vote – that’s twice as many as democrats at about 27 percent, according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.  

And of 10 early voting locations in the county, GOP turnout has conquered eight, with the exception of Veterans Park Recreation Center in Lehigh Acres and the Fort Myers Regional Library.

Unaffiliated voters account for nearly 20 percent of the ballots.

While the “blue wave” has taken over counties like Broward and Alachua, conservative support has historically dominated Lee County, with nearly 57 percent of the population registered as republican, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Polls have shown that Florida voters are split on the race for the next governor and U.S. Senator, and high voter turnout plays a role.

Since early voting opened last Saturday, nearly 3 million Floridians have hit the polls, breaking records for the state’s midterm election cycle. In Lee County, voter turnout is at 44.06 percent, with four days left to go.

Within the next few days, Florida voters will choose between Democratic Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis for governor and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott.

Early voting will continue in Lee County until Saturday, Nov. 3. Check out the link below for polling places near you.

Finding Lee County early voting locations

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

New Poll shows Gillum and Nelson leading Florida

New Poll shows Gillum and Nelson leading Florida

November 1, 2018

Finding Lee County early voting locations

Finding Lee County early voting locations

November 1, 2018

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

October 31, 2018

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

October 31, 2018

Gillum: Flip Florida Green

Gillum: Flip Florida Green

October 31, 2018

Hard Hitters: Episode 1

Hard Hitters: Episode 1

October 31, 2018

Ninth win in a row leads FGCU volleyball to 1st place standing in conference

Ninth win in a row leads FGCU volleyball to 1st place standing in conference

October 30, 2018

The Outreach of the RA: Making and Breaking the College Experience

The Outreach of the RA: Making and Breaking the College Experience

October 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Iona Ad

Advertisement

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews