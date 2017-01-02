Bar Louie, located in Gulf Coast Town Center between Cold Stone Creamery and Best Buy, has been an FGCU hotspot for half of the university’s lifetime as one of the first restaurants to open in GCTC. The spot is known for its American food, happy hour specials and as an alternative to Keys Bar & Grill or Miller’s Ale House, with just as high a likelihood of running into that girl from your College Algebra lab freshman year who you can never remember the name of.

But, perhaps holding onto some of 2016’s bad luck, Bar Louie took to Facebook today to announce “with a heavy heart” that it will not be renewing its lease at GCTC and “effective immediately will no longer be open for business.”

“We want to thank each and (sic) everyone of you that we have had the (sic) privelidge to meet and get to know personally over the years,” the post said. “Thank you so much for all your support! We will miss you!”

The post was signed “management.”

Within its first five hours up, the post garnered 127 Facebook reactions, most of which were sad faces, followed by likes, then shock. It also got 91 comments and 70 post shares.

Bar Louie is a national chain, so it is possible, though unclear so far, that the announcement could mean relocation to elsewhere in Southwest Florida.