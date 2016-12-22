The Fort Myers Police Department rushed to Edison Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 21 after receiving reports of gunfire inside Macy’s.

According to WINK News, police responded to a shots heard call after a witness said that they heard gunshots.

No victims were found and the mall was deemed safe according to NBC-2.

Junior forensic studies major Brittani Anderson was working at American Eagle Outfitters, a few stores away from Macy’s, when the shots were heard.

“We didn’t really find out what was happening,” Anderson said. “We just heard the gunshots and heard the people running and screaming.”

Anderson said that her manager acted quickly, getting as many people inside the store as she could and into the back of the store’s stock room.

“I helped her close the front doors as quickly as possible,” Anderson said.

According to NBC-2, a similar situation occurred outside of the mall a few days before Christmas in 2011, leaving one dead.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.