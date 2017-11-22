Hello Black Friday

Brace yourselves: the biggest shopping day of the year is around the corner— Black Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 24, millions of Americans will spend hours outside of retail stores trying to score the sweetest deals.

According to NBC 2, the average shopper spent $299.60 over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, with 75 million Americans shopping in stores on Black Friday.

So where does the name Black Friday come from?

Contrary to popular belief, the term Black Friday was not coined from stores being “in the red” (no profit) to “in the black” (profit).

In fact, the name Black Friday was first picked up in 1950 by frustrated police in Philadelphia. Hordes of shoppers from the suburbs would come to the city in advance of the Army-Navy football game held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to CNN.

Police men in Philadelphia were not allowed to take the day off and had to work extra-long shifts, hence the name.

Eventually, the shopping fever spread past Pennsylvania, and in 1990 the name Black Friday was nationally recognized, officially marking the tradition of post-Thanksgiving shopping.

Here’s a compilation of a few places at Gulf Coast Town Center offering Black Friday deals:

BEST BUY

HOURS:

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free shipping on everything

iPad mini 4: $274.99 compared to $399

Samsung 11.6” Chromebook: $169 compared to $199

Sony 60” Class smart TV: $799 compared to $999.99

Dick’s Sporting Goods

HOURS:

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Up to 30% off on select Under Armour Apparel

25% off select The North Face

Up to 30% of Nike and Under Armour fleece

Up to 70% off select bikes

GameStop

HOURS:

Thursday, Nov. 23: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Play Station 4: $199 Compared to $299.99

Xbox One: $189.99 compared to $279.99

50% off select games

$38 Play Station controllers

Target

HOURS:

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.