Honors student passes away

By | Mar 16, 2017 | | 0 |

Students serving as Honors mentors at FGCU received an email on Wednesday, March 15 stating that sophomore Honors student Cassidy Barich passed away on Monday, March 13.

Clay Motley, the Director of the Honors College, sent the message.

“As a student leader in the Honors College, I want to make sure that you are aware, since undoubtedly many students in our community are affected by this tragic event,” Motley said in the email.

Motley then said that if students wish to speak to speak to someone about Barich’s passing, they can contact Counseling and Psychological Services.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cassidy, and send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to her family and to her many friends at FGCU,” university spokesperson Susan Evans said in an email.

Taylor Crehan

