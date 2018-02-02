Meet Samson, FGCU’s therapy dog

For Samson, a day at work means being petted, snuggled and adored.

Samson is a therapy dog and he comes to campus every Wednesday as part of FGCU’s Prevention and Wellness program.

“He loves the attention,” Gary Gambrell, Samson’s owner, said in an interview.

Samson is a Great Pyrenees, a breed that is distinguished by its thick white coat and gentle nature. Samson’s ancestors once lived in the Pyrenees mountains, the location from which the breed takes its name.

During the day, dogs like Samson travel with livestock like sheep, their white coat allowing them to blend into the flock. At night, Great Pyrenees stay awake and protect the livestock from predators.

It is this guardian-like personality that makes Samson an ideal therapy dog.

“Animal therapy has a significant, very positive effect on mental health,” Terrence Leary, Assistant Professor of Psychology, said. “There is historical precedence for this. The ancient city, Cynopolis [City of Dogs] was so named because of the belief that being ‘licked’ by a dog was an inherent healing process both physically and mentally.”