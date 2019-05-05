Advertisement

Men’s tennis clinches ASUN Championship

May 4, 2019

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s tennis team clinched the 2019 ASUN Championship against UNF on April 21, 2019 with a final score of 4-2.

The Eagles earned their third ASUN Championship after winning in 2015 and 2017.

The No. 1 seeded Eagles continue to be perfect in ASUN action this season after running the table in the regular season.

“This was an unbelievable match that fit in so perfect with an unbelievable season,” FGCU Head Coach CJ Weber said. “UNF played really well today. If we weren’t ready even just a little bit, they would be celebrating right now. These guys fought so hard from start to finish and never got discouraged, despite being down the majority of the match. We had to work extremely hard for the match to turn; but once it turned, we took hold and strangled the match from there. We had a death grip on that thing. It was another great team effort, and very well deserved for this bunch. I’m so happy and so proud of them.”

UNF snapped the Eagles eight match double’s point streak.

The pair of Felipe Escobar and Mateo Ruiz earned the only doubles point for the Eagles.

Juan Montes gave up the only other point of the match in singles.

From there, the Eagles would win the next four games in a row.

Felipe Ramirez won his sets 6-4, 6-3. Javier Fernandez won his sets 6-3, 6-4.

Escobar had to go to three sets but he would win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Marcelo Tebet finished the day in the third set to clinch the title going 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The win clinched an NCAA tournament berth that will be announced Mon., April 29 on NCAA.com.

 

Kyle Grosskopf

