Advertisement

Select Page

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary

By | Feb 18, 2017 | | 0 |

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary
(EN Photo / Rachel Iacovone)

Students interested in becoming a physician’s assistant will soon have the opportunity to apply to a new scholarship.

Self Insured Plans, a Naples business that specializes in employee benefits administration, pledged $20,000 to FGCU’s new Master of Physicians Assistant Studies Program.

The money pledged by Self Insured Plans will go toward the “Self Insured Restricted Scholarship,” which will award $5,000 to a student enrolled in the program over the next four years.

The company decided to pledge the money to the university in honor of FGCU’s 20th anniversary, which happens to coincide with Self Insured Plans’ anniversary.

“All of us at Self Insured Plans are very proud to celebrate this milestone,” Company President Steve Rasnick said in a press release. “We have much to be thankful for and enjoy being involved in and supporting the community we serve.”

The Masters of Physicians Assistant Studies program, which will launch in fall 2017, is now accepting applications.

Rasnick, along with his son, Brian, who serves as the executive vice president, is involved with FGCU in several ways. Brian Rasnick is a member of the Foundation Board as well as the chairman of the Eagles Club Advisory Club.

“We are also pleased to be celebrating our 20th anniversary at the same time as this great university to which we have been so attached,” Steve Rasnick said in a press release.

In a press release, Vice President for University Advancement Chris Simoneau said that the program will operate under the College of Health Professions and Social Work and will benefit greatly from a partnership with Self Insured Plans.

“Partnering with a well-respected company such as Self Insured Plans, which understands the dynamics of health care, is ideal,” Simoneau said. “It’s especially meaningful as both the university and the company celebrate two decades in Southwest Florida.”

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

FGCU students gather to protest Trump’s immigration policies

FGCU students gather to protest Trump’s immigration policies

February 17, 2017

How two FGCU freshman turned an idea into a business

How two FGCU freshman turned an idea into a business

February 17, 2017

Alumni address concerns with former presidential search candidate Tom Grady

Alumni address concerns with former presidential search candidate Tom Grady

February 16, 2017

Pioneering faculty reflect on FGCU’s changes

Pioneering faculty reflect on FGCU’s changes

February 16, 2017

The Reef: Mold isn’t something we’re taking lightly

The Reef: Mold isn’t something we’re taking lightly

February 15, 2017

FGCU basketball player and another student arrested in connection to auto burglary

FGCU basketball player and another student arrested in connection to auto burglary

February 14, 2017

Police Beat: Bike theft, drunk mama, and hotboxing

Police Beat: Bike theft, drunk mama, and hotboxing

February 11, 2017

Sole original presidential candidate drops from running

Sole original presidential candidate drops from running

February 10, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews