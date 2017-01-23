Advertisement

Select Page

Networking event for small business owners to be held

By | Jan 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

The Southwest Florida Small Business Resource Network will host a networking and discussion event about the small business outlook of 2017 for small business owners in Southwest Florida.

The networking event will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. â€“ 9:15 a.m. at the Lee County Economic Development Offices in downtown Fort Myers.

The event is sponsored by Florida Gulf Coast Universityâ€™s Small Business Development Center.

Business assistance specialist with the Lee County Economic Development Office, Warren Baucom, is the speaker of the meeting.

Baucom will discuss topics including whatâ€™s happening locally, as well as learning about the mission and operations of the Lee County Economic Development Office and Horizon Council.

The event will kick off with a networking breakfast, followed by topic discussion.

Breakfast is included in the $20 per person fee for members, and $30 per person for guests and unaffiliated small business owners.

An online RSVP is required for the event. To register, go online to https://fsbdcswfl.org/sbrnevents/. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 18.

SBRN provides connection between seasoned professionals who service the small business arena and the small business owner. It also conducts monthly meetings that provide topics of interest to its members.

For more information, contact Lorna Kibbey at 239-745-3700.

Rate:

About The Author

Luke Janke

Luke Janke is a super senior studying journalism at FGCU. When heâ€™s not listening to podcasts, heâ€™s busy producing his own podcast, Full Pulp. Concerts and music are at the forefront of his horizon, and when thereâ€™s an ounce of free time youâ€™ll find him in his home studio laying down tracks for his music project, Bull Moose Party. As a self-proclaimed nihilist, his affinity for death is emphasized by the authentic squirrel skull found on his desk in the newsroom.

Related Posts

Renaissance Academy announces 2017 schedule

Renaissance Academy announces 2017 schedule

January 22, 2017

FGCU finds Naples-Immokalee-Marco area most diverse in the state

FGCU finds Naples-Immokalee-Marco area most diverse in the state

January 21, 2017

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

January 20, 2017

Police Beat: Vanishing bike, marijuana mystery, and dumpster danger

Police Beat: Vanishing bike, marijuana mystery, and dumpster danger

January 20, 2017

First-time-in-college studentsâ€™ GPAs, SAT and ACT scores rise

First-time-in-college studentsâ€™ GPAs, SAT and ACT scores rise

January 19, 2017

Ringling Bros. announces final shows

Ringling Bros. announces final shows

January 18, 2017

Student Government discusses budget for next school year

Student Government discusses budget for next school year

January 18, 2017

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

January 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram