Networking event for small business owners to be held

The Southwest Florida Small Business Resource Network will host a networking and discussion event about the small business outlook of 2017 for small business owners in Southwest Florida.

The networking event will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. â€“ 9:15 a.m. at the Lee County Economic Development Offices in downtown Fort Myers.

The event is sponsored by Florida Gulf Coast Universityâ€™s Small Business Development Center.

Business assistance specialist with the Lee County Economic Development Office, Warren Baucom, is the speaker of the meeting.

Baucom will discuss topics including whatâ€™s happening locally, as well as learning about the mission and operations of the Lee County Economic Development Office and Horizon Council.

The event will kick off with a networking breakfast, followed by topic discussion.

Breakfast is included in the $20 per person fee for members, and $30 per person for guests and unaffiliated small business owners.

An online RSVP is required for the event. To register, go online to https://fsbdcswfl.org/sbrnevents/. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 18.

SBRN provides connection between seasoned professionals who service the small business arena and the small business owner. It also conducts monthly meetings that provide topics of interest to its members.

For more information, contact Lorna Kibbey at 239-745-3700.